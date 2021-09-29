KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.96

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 20206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.