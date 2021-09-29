Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Yum! Brands comprises about 2.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. 5,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

