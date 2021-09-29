Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 4.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,677,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,046,000 after purchasing an additional 507,084 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. 12,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,062. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

