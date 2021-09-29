Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Takes $4.43 Million Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM remained flat at $$38.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -257.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

