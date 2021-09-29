Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELTF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

