Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $428.81

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.81 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.55). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 63,343 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £473.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

