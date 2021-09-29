Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 9,359 shares.The stock last traded at $43.37 and had previously closed at $43.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

