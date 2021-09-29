Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,665 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 200,463 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,604 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 125.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

