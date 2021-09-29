Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.14 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,026,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

