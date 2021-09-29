Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.48 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,424,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,036,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Shares of APTV opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

