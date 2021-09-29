Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $386.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.80. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

