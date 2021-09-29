Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

CMI opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

