Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $613.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.01 and a 200-day moving average of $561.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.