Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.58 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average is $218.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

