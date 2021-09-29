Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR:G1A traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.35 ($45.12). The stock had a trading volume of 386,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.49 and its 200 day moving average is €36.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

