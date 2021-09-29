Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.