Keybank National Association OH Acquires 56,515 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $45,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

