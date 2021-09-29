Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 18,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,775,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,519,581,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,339,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $313,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $225.56 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

