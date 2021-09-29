Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 442,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,210,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 149,226 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

