Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,883 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $545.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.