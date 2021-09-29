Keybank National Association OH Sells 731 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,668,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $949,535,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

