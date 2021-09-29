Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,471 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

