Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.