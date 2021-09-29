KeyCorp Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target to $31.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PKOH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PKOH opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

