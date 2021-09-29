KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $17,309.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00104157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.94 or 0.99813425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.22 or 0.06801562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00773419 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

