Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.33 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

