King Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

