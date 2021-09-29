Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $537,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 11,058,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,025. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

