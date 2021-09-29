Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 11058026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,814,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,389,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.