Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €90.91 ($106.95).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €82.04 ($96.52) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

