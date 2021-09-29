Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 5,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.