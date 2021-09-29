Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.90 ($17.53) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.64 ($12.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.30.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

