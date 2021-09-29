Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

