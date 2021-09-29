Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 99,933 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.