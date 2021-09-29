Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.73 and its 200 day moving average is $370.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

