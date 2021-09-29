Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

