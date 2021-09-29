Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,115 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

