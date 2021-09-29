Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.