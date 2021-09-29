Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

