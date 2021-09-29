Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 53,800 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

