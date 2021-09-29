Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

TRMB opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

