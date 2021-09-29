Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 150.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,170,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $671.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.73.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.