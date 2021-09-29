Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $289.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

