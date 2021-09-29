Korea Investment CORP Sells 200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

