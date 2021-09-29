Korea Investment CORP Sells 90 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,885.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,936.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

