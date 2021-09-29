Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.33.
Several analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of LIF traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.