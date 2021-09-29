Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.33.

Several analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIF traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

