Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

LADR opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

