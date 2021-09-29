Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

