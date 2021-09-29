Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.43. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $679.78 million and a P/E ratio of 33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.