Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.43. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.78 million and a P/E ratio of 33.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

